Air passenger limited to two power banks and no charging in flight

The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), headquartered in Montreal, Canada, announced new regulations on Friday, limiting each airline passenger to a maximum of two power banks and prohibiting their recharging during flights.

According to the new specifications for lithium battery-powered power banks, which take effect immediately, flight crew members will still be permitted to carry and use the power banks in accordance with aircraft operational requirements.

ICAO said in a news release that its Dangerous Goods Panel provided expert advice to the organization’s standard-setting bodies. Following an assessment, independent technical experts from the ICAO Air Navigation Commission endorsed the recommendations to amend the Technical Instructions for the Safe Transport of Dangerous Goods by Air.

The recommendations have been approved by the 36-state ICAO Council. An addendum to the technical instructions will be distributed to all 193 ICAO member states, said the organization.