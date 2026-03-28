International Business

Air passenger limited to two power banks and no charging in flight

Xinhua
By Xinhua
1 Min Read

The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), headquartered in Montreal, Canada, announced new regulations on Friday, limiting each airline passenger to a maximum of two power banks and prohibiting their recharging during flights.

According to the new specifications for lithium battery-powered power banks, which take effect immediately, flight crew members will still be permitted to carry and use the power banks in accordance with aircraft operational requirements.
ICAO said in a news release that its Dangerous Goods Panel provided expert advice to the organization’s standard-setting bodies. Following an assessment, independent technical experts from the ICAO Air Navigation Commission endorsed the recommendations to amend the Technical Instructions for the Safe Transport of Dangerous Goods by Air.

The recommendations have been approved by the 36-state ICAO Council. An addendum to the technical instructions will be distributed to all 193 ICAO member states, said the organization.

Boeing hit after new whistleblower raises safety concerns
Toyota recalls 50,000 US vehicles over airbag ‘injury or death’ fears
China Development Bank ups support for sci-tech companies
King Charles banknotes enter circulation
Yandex: Owner of ‘Russia’s Google’ pulls out of home country
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Yemen’s Houthi group claims ballistic missile attack on Israel
Next Article Robisearch expands to South Africa, creating jobs for Kenyans abroad
- Advertisement -
Latest News
Robisearch expands to South Africa, creating jobs for Kenyans abroad
County News NEWS
Yemen’s Houthi group claims ballistic missile attack on Israel
International News
Russian scientists develop robotic platform to unlock Arctic secrets
Technology Technology
Five crushed to death by train in Bangladesh
International News

You May also Like

BusinessInternational Business

DRC to access $200M from IMF to strengthen reserves

BusinessInternational Business

BMW and Jaguar used banned China parts – US probe

BusinessInternational Business

Hollywood writers in deal to end US studio strike

AfricaBusiness

Honour Loss and Damage Fund pledges, developed countries urged

Show More