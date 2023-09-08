EACC warns Governors over illegal hiring of staff

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has cautioned Governors against breaching employment guidelines in the recruitment of staff.

In a letter addressed to all County Governors, EACC stated that some counties were violating the existing laws and guidelines when hiring staff for the Executive Office of the Governor.

According to EACC, authorized posts include Chief of Staff, Economic Advisor, Political Advisor, Legal Advisor, Director, Governor’s Press Service, and Support staff (Personal Assistant, Personal Secretary, Cook, Driver, Messenger, and a Gardener).

“It has been established that some Governors continue to flout these requirements, whereby they not only irregularly and illegally recruit staff exceeding the established limit by creating additional offices but also do so without the involvement of the respective County Public Service Board,” said EACC CEO, Twalib Mbarak.

The EACC urged Governors in the affected Counties to take corrective measures and comply with the set laws and guidelines.

“The Commission wishes to remind Governors who may have or intend to recruit staff in violation of the law and guidelines that they shall be held personally liable for any loss, unauthorized expenditure of government revenue and other resources occasioned by recruitment of excess staff,” said Twalib.