First Lady launches Tree Nursery Management Training Centre in Narok

First Lady of the Republic of Kenya Monday officially opened the Centre of Excellence in Nursery Management at Maasai Mara University in partnership with the Kenya Forestry Research Institute.

The Centre will empower youth and women to champion change in their communities and provide training and best practices in tree nursery management.

The commercial tree nurseries will offer sustainable income and contribute significantly to our tree-planting goals.

Tree nurseries are the backbone of any large-scale tree-planting campaign.

“With the ambitious target set by the President to grow 15 billion trees by 2032, we must act now to increase the supply of quality tree seedlings. This Centre will support the national goal of increasing national tree cover by ensuring a steady supply of healthy tree seedlings and saplings” she said.

Earlier in the day, The First Lady led a clean-up exercise in Narok town, donating 100 bins to The county Government Of Narok through Mama Doing Good.

Later she interacted with learners at St. Mary’s Secondary School and St. Mary’s Primary School in Narok, where 3,000 tree seedlings were planted, and a further 2,000 fruit seedlings were distributed to 10 schools.

Other leaders present included Patrick Ntutu, Governor of Narok County, Prof. Peninah Aloo- Obudho, Vice Chancellor Maasai Mara University and Agnes Pareiyo, Narok North Member of Parliament.