International News

Five crushed to death by train in Bangladesh

Xinhua
By Xinhua
1 Min Read

Five people were crushed to death under the wheels of a train in Bangladesh’s Tangail district, some 97 km away from the capital Dhaka, on Friday night, a local police official said Saturday.

Two others were seriously injured, said Mizanur Rahman, sub-inspector of Tangail Railway Station outpost.

According to the official, the accident occurred around 8:30 p.m. local time on Friday when a Dhaka-bound bus ran out of fuel and stopped by the roadside.

The driver and helper left to arrange fuel, leaving passengers waiting. Some passengers got off the bus and sat or walked along the nearby railway tracks and then a train coming from Dhaka ran over them, he said.

Fighting continues in DR Congo, UN Spokesperson says
WHO: Over three million preventable deaths per year due to alcohol, drug use
US deploys jets and warships as Iran threatens Israel
Ukraine population 8 million less since Russia invasion: UN
‘Waves’ of Russian drones attack Kyiv for second night in a row
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Justice sector players unites in renewed war on graft
Next Article Russian scientists develop robotic platform to unlock Arctic secrets
- Advertisement -
Latest News
Robisearch expands to South Africa, creating jobs for Kenyans abroad
County News NEWS
Air passenger limited to two power banks and no charging in flight
International Business
Yemen’s Houthi group claims ballistic missile attack on Israel
International News
Russian scientists develop robotic platform to unlock Arctic secrets
Technology Technology

You May also Like

International News

US and UK launch fresh strikes on Houthis in Yemen

AfricaNEWS

African Union Election Observation Mission to Guinea Bissau’s parliamentary elections launched

International News

Canada imposes 25% tariffs in trade war with US

International News

UK renationalises first train operator under Labour reforms

Show More