Five crushed to death by train in Bangladesh

Five people were crushed to death under the wheels of a train in Bangladesh’s Tangail district, some 97 km away from the capital Dhaka, on Friday night, a local police official said Saturday.

Two others were seriously injured, said Mizanur Rahman, sub-inspector of Tangail Railway Station outpost.

According to the official, the accident occurred around 8:30 p.m. local time on Friday when a Dhaka-bound bus ran out of fuel and stopped by the roadside.

The driver and helper left to arrange fuel, leaving passengers waiting. Some passengers got off the bus and sat or walked along the nearby railway tracks and then a train coming from Dhaka ran over them, he said.