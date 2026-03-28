Justice sector players unites in renewed war on graft

Players across Kenya’s justice chain have pledged to intensify collaboration in the fight against corruption, signaling a renewed, unified front against a vice that continues to undermine sustainable development, economic growth, and the effective functioning of public institutions.

The commitment was made during the Justice Sector Dialogue held in Nakuru from March 23 to 27, convened by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) as the lead agency in the anti-graft fight.

In a speech delivered on her behalf by Court of Appeal Judge Mwaniki Gachoka during the official opening, Chief Justice Martha Koome challenged institutions to critically reassess investigation timelines, prosecutorial preparedness, and case management within the courts.

She emphasized the need for sustained coordination and reaffirmed the Judiciary’s commitment to strengthening its role within the justice chain.

At the legislative level, George Murugara, Chairperson of the Justice and Legal Affairs Committee of the National Assembly, pledged support for legal reform proposals aimed at streamlining accountability institutions and enhancing the efficiency of anti-corruption efforts.

He revisited the ongoing debate on granting EACC prosecutorial powers, urging the Commission to formally present its proposals to Parliament if such reforms are deemed necessary to decisively win the war against graft.

The Dialogue resolved to strengthen inter-agency coordination to streamline prosecutions, alongside rolling out joint training and capacity-building programmes.

Stakeholders also underscored the need to adopt modern technologies to effectively handle complex investigations.

In a significant policy shift, participants prioritized the pursuit of a comprehensive whistleblower protection law and called for early-stage witness protection measures, particularly in high-profile corruption cases.

The forum further endorsed the use of Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR), Alternative Justice Systems, and multi-door approaches to enhance the recovery of proceeds of corruption and unexplained wealth.

Additionally, EACC and the Asset Recovery Agency (ARA) were tasked with lobbying for legislative reforms to enable the direct utilisation of recovered assets for public benefit, where appropriate.

Speaking at the closing ceremony, Judith Pareno, Principal Secretary in the State Department for Justice, Human Rights and Constitutional Affairs, emphasized the need to translate dialogue into action.

“It is important that the insights, recommendations, and experiences shared during this forum translate into practical reforms and sustained collaboration among institutions,” she said.

She reaffirmed the commitment of the Office of the Attorney General and the State Department for Justice to strengthening Kenya’s legal framework, enhancing coordination across the justice sector, and promoting the rule of law.

The Principal Secretary further revealed that the State Department is currently reviewing the National Ethics and Anti-Corruption Policy.

As part of the process, stakeholders will be invited to contribute technical expertise and insights to ensure the policy remains responsive to emerging challenges and aligned with best practices in ethics, integrity, and anti-corruption.

The Dialogue closed with a clear message: the fight against corruption is no longer business as usual, but a coordinated national priority requiring unified, sustained action across all institutions.

The high-level forum brought together key stakeholders including the Judiciary, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP), the Commission on Administrative Justice (CAJ), the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA), the Kenya Private Sector Alliance (KEPSA), and Transparency International Kenya, among others.