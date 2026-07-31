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Five killed in early morning crash near Marsabit Town

Wako Ali
By Wako Ali
1 Min Read

Five people have lost their lives and one person sustained serious injuries following a tragic road accident involving a trailer and a lorry along the Marsabit–Isiolo Road.

The accident occurred at around 4:00 a.m. at Kargi Junction, approximately 10 kilometres from Marsabit Town.

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According to Marsabit Police Commander Leonard Kimaiyo, the two vehicles, both transporting beans and heading towards Isiolo, were travelling in the same direction when the trailer rammed into the rear of the lorry.

Four people died on the spot, while a fifth succumbed to injuries upon arrival at Marsabit Teaching and Referral Hospital. The injured survivor is currently receiving treatment.

Police officers responded to the scene and have launched investigations to establish the exact cause of the crash.

The bodies of the deceased have been moved to the Marsabit Teaching and Referral Hospital mortuary pending identification and post-mortem examinations.

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Authorities have urged motorists to exercise caution and adhere to traffic regulations as investigations continue.

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