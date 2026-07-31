MPs demand action from LVSWWDA over empty boreholes, dry taps

The National Assembly’s Public Investments Committee on Commercial Affairs and Energy has put to task the management of the Lake Victoria South Water Works Development Authority (LVSWWDA) over dry taps in Migori, Nyamira Kisii and Bomet Counties despite full or substantial payments to contractors for key projects.

The Committee, chaired by Pokot South MP, David Pkosing noted that several contractors had been paid and issued with completion certificates for key projects intended to serve residents of the said counties; but were all dry and not serving the intended.

The MPs raised these concerns when LVSWWDA management led by the CEO Jackline Kemunto appeared before the Committee for review of the Authority’s audit reports for FY 2018/2019 to 2024/2025.

The Office of the Auditor General noted that site visits conducted in June 2025 confirmed that water taps were dry at Mabera Primary School Borehole, which had been drilled at a cost of Ksh 6,057,862, Alara Nyambija Catholic Church Borehole (Ksh 4,300,820), Isoge Water Supply Project (Ksh 8,465,222), and Ramasha Borehole Phase II (Ksh 6,034,527).

MP Pkosing indicated that there was no value for money in the said projects as they had not served the intended purpose and therefore amounted to beach of Law.

“This contravenes Section 79(2)(b) of the Public Finance Management Act,2012, which requires that public resources be used effectively and economically to deliver intended benefits,” noted MP Pkosing.

Kemunto told the Committee that the Authority had written to the respective contractors to remedy the situation, indicating that some of the projects had become dysfunctional over electricity disconnection while equipment in others had broken down due to lack of proper serving.

She indicated that maintenance of most of the projects was costly and beyond the financial capacity of the local committees operating the water supply system; making cost recovery a significant challenge for most rural water supply schemes.

“Nevertheless, access to safe and adequate water is a constitutional right, and the government has a duty to ensure that such essential services are provided. In the short term, the Agency will undertake the necessary pump servicing on behalf of the water management committee,” said Kemunto.

Also affected was a borehole in Kikimirai Central Primary School in Bomet County where drilling was done at a contract sum of Ksh 2.2 million, only for the said borehole to turn up dry.

The Auditor General noted that the scope of work as contracted comprised of preliminary and general items, borehole drilling and development, 24 hours constant discharge test and water quality analysis.

The total certified works paid as at the time of audit was Ksh 1,179,450 which included Ksh 80,000 for test pumping and recovery measurements.

Field audit verification done on 18 June, 2025 revealed that the borehole was drilled and found dry.

“This is very serious. It shows that no proper survey or testing was done to confirm the water production level before embarking on project,” noted MP Pkosing.

The agency indicated that it had engaged a professional hydro geophysical expert duly registered who had recommended drilling based on the scientific data.

Kemunto noted the said survey was based on probability and therefore its only during drilling that the actual yield is ascertained.

Other queries include non-functional boreholes near dispensaries, stalled water supply projects and yet to be equipped boreholes that had already been drilled.

The Committee resolved to invite the Agency’s Management for a follow-up meeting to give a detailed status update on the status of corrective measures put in place with regard to the affected projects.