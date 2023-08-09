Five people injured in Dandora during a police, robber shoot out

Police Detectives are investigating an incident where five people were shot and injured in Dandora Embakasi North Sub County in Nairobi region as a security team pursued suspected robbers.

Confirming the incident Buruburu Sub County Police Commander Francis Kamau claimed the five people were rushed to Mama Lucy Hospital where they are receiving treatment for bullet wounds.

Kamau said the three suspected robbers began the shoot-out when police tried to arrest them leading to the fire exchange.

However, area residents expressed their dissatisfaction with the police commander’s report as they called for proper investigations into the incident.

Meanwhile, a 30-year-old man has been sentenced to 12 months in prison for stealing Ksh 420,000.

The court found James Moroki guilty of stealing on April 22nd 2020 from Mirandi Njeri Gathiru.

The same court found Peter Gitau Ngige guilty of obtaining money by false pretence.

He was charged with obtaining Ksh 4.1 million purporting he was in a position to assist Peter Njenga to buy a house in Buruburu.

Elsewhere, a widow charged with four offences in a land dispute was arraigned before Milimani law court.

Purity Mbete Maina was charged with two counts of lease forgery and obtaining land registration by false pretence on two diverse dates.

She was, however, granted conservatory orders by Justice Lawrence Mugambi of the high court pending the hearing of the case.

The matter will be mentioned on November 16th 2023.