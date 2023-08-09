Horn of Africa: Over 54M people in need of relief assistance

Over 54 million people in the Horn of Africa are in dire need of relief assistance as the impacts of climate change continue to manifest.

Speaking at the opening ceremony for the high-level “Regional Conference on Risk Transfer and Transboundary Pest Management”, IGAD Climate Predictions and Applications Center Executive Director Dr. Gulleid Artan said changing weather patterns coupled by the threat of trans-boundary pests due to climate change is a major challenge facing the Horn of Africa.

He said that the developing El Nino Southern Oscillation calls for the need for member states to put in place measures to cushion vulnerable communities against the impacts arising from heavy rainfall.

The Agriculture Secretary in charge of Crop Development, Josephat Muhunyu called on pastoralist communities to transition to agro-pastoralism in order to ensure resilience and as part of the coping mechanism.