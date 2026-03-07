Cambodia earns US$142 million from rice exports in first two months

Cambodia exported 247,822 tonnes of milled rice in the first two months of 2026, earning US$142.87 million in revenue, a report released by the Cambodia Rice Federation (CRF) showed on Mar. 5.

The rice commodity was exported by 55 companies to 51 countries and regions.

Cambodia exported 64,134 tonnes of milled rice worth US$46.22 million to European countries, 51,384 tonnes valued at US$36.31 million to China, and 112,142 tonnes worth US$41.89 million to five ASEAN member states.

An additional 20,162 tonnes, valued at US$18.45 million, were shipped to 16 other markets, including countries in Africa and the Middle East.

Fragrant rice remained the dominant export, accounting for 59.16 percent of total milled rice exports, followed by broken rice of all types at 27.68 percent.

Organic rice represented 0.74 percent, parboiled rice 1.18 percent, white rice 0.06 percent, and other rice varieties 11.18 percent.

Additionally, Cambodia also exported 873,880 tonnes of paddy rice during the two-month period, generating an estimated US$196.62 million in revenue.