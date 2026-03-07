International News

Cambodia earns US$142 million from rice exports in first two months

Agencies
By Agencies
1 Min Read

Cambodia exported 247,822 tonnes of milled rice in the first two months of 2026, earning US$142.87 million in revenue, a report released by the Cambodia Rice Federation (CRF) showed on Mar. 5.

The rice commodity was exported by 55 companies to 51 countries and regions.

Cambodia exported 64,134 tonnes of milled rice worth US$46.22 million to European countries, 51,384 tonnes valued at US$36.31 million to China, and 112,142 tonnes worth US$41.89 million to five ASEAN member states.

An additional 20,162 tonnes, valued at US$18.45 million, were shipped to 16 other markets, including countries in Africa and the Middle East.

Fragrant rice remained the dominant export, accounting for 59.16 percent of total milled rice exports, followed by broken rice of all types at 27.68 percent.

Organic rice represented 0.74 percent, parboiled rice 1.18 percent, white rice 0.06 percent, and other rice varieties 11.18 percent.

King mohammed VI reiterates Arab league commitment to ensure Palestine regain its status
Netanyahu to address US Congress on 24 July
Queen to miss Remembrance events after illness
Global praise for Morocco’s Inter-Libyan Dialogue role

Additionally, Cambodia also exported 873,880 tonnes of paddy rice during the two-month period, generating an estimated US$196.62 million in revenue.

South Africa has developed strong working relationship with Russia and China
Julius Mwale honored in Ghana for investment in health, infrastructure 
Netenyahu supports Morocco’s sovereignty over Western Sahara.
Air ambulance carrying six crashes in Chile
Sweden wants to rent prison cells in Estonia as inmate numbers soar
Share This Article
Previous Article Kenya Cup clash between Kabras RFC and KCB RFC called off
Next Article Gov’t steps up child protection measures amid ongoing floods
- Advertisement -
Latest News
NLP leader calls for audit of Nairobi drainage systems
County News NEWS
The City That Defied Nature: Can Nairobi finally break its century-old curse?
OPINIONS
Ruto urges youth to reject political exploitation
Local News NEWS
International Women’s Day: First Lady calls for concerted efforts to promote women empowerment
Local News NEWS

You May also Like

AfricaInternational News

Kenya underscores urgent need to strengthen mediation frameworks amid global challenges

International NewsLocal News

Kenya, Slovenia commit to strengthen trade and investment ties

International NewsNEWS

Armed man killed after entering secure perimeter of Trump’s residence, Secret Service says

AfricaInternational News

BRICS leaders to discuss expansion as Global South countries line up to join

Show More