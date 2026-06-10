County News

Five suspects arrested over brutal Tharaka Nithi double murder

Prudence Wanza
By Prudence Wanza
2 Min Read

Five suspects have been arrested in connection with a deadly attack that left two people dead and two others seriously injured in Tharaka Nithi County.

The suspects were apprehended during a series of intelligence-led operations conducted between June 4 and June 8 by detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations’ Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau (CRIB).

According to the DCI, the arrests relate to a violent incident that occurred on the night of May 21 in Tonto Village, Kamwimbi Location, where a gang armed with firearms and crude weapons stormed a homestead and unleashed a deadly attack.

The assailants reportedly descended on the compound at about 9:00PM and fatally assaulted a man at the entrance before firing several shots into the air to scare away residents who could have intervened.

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The attackers got their way into the homestead killing an elderly woman and left two other victims with serious injuries.

The DCI said forensic analysis and investigations into the matter established links to several suspects believed to have played a direct role in the attack.

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Those arrested were identified as Benson Mugendi Patrick, Kibet Collins Kemboi, Wilson Kinyua Nyaga, Josphat Nyaga Njue and Joseph Kinyua Njeru, alias Maruu.

The five suspects remain in custody pending arraignment as detectives continue to pursue additional suspects believed to have been involved in the attack.

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