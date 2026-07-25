Technology

Kenya targets frontier tech firms in direct partnerships for national AI strategy

Staff Reporter
By Staff Reporter
3 Min Read

Kenya is positioning itself at the center of a new kind of partnership between governments and frontier artificial intelligence companies, one that moves beyond pilot projects toward a coordinated national effort.

This strategic direction follows high-level bilateral engagements in the Silicon Valley, where the Special Envoy on Technology Ambassador Philip Thigo led discussions with executives from leading global AI firms, including Anthropic Chief Executive Officer Dario Amodei and Elizabeth Kelly, head of Anthropic’s Beneficial Deployments department.

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According to Ambassador Thigo, the discussions explored how frontier AI can be deployed responsibly through coordinated partnerships across government and the private sector.

“We explored practical areas for collaboration in health, education and learner pathways, public sector skilling, executive AI fluency and foresight, and research grounded in African priorities and real-world use cases,” Thigo stated.

The bilateral engagements focused on moving beyond small-scale testing to systematically embed frontier AI capabilities into public sector institutions, prioritizing real-world applications alongside strict safety measures, local capacity building, and independent evaluation.

Amb. Thigo emphasized that sustainable technology adoption requires a clear understanding of domestic needs before deploying digital systems.

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“A recurring theme throughout the discussion was that meaningful partnerships begin with understanding,” Thigo noted. “Listening first, appreciating local contexts, engaging existing institutions and innovators, and defining the problem before reaching for the technology creates a stronger foundation for deployment and long-term impact.”

Under the national framework, the government has targeted critical socio-economic sectors to build institutional capacity and enhance public service delivery. This effort also emphasizes institutional governance by introducing structured training programs to build practical AI fluency among policymakers, procurement officers, and technical agencies, alongside strategic foresight tools designed to assist senior executive decision-makers in navigating emerging economic, labor, and security shifts.

Thigo highlighted that this collaborative policy position allows the country to pioneer an inclusive model for technology governance across the region. “Kenya has an opportunity to help shape a different model for working with frontier AI companies, one built on co-creation, trust, safety by design, local capability and a shared commitment to improving the human condition,” Thigo said.

The move is in line with the National Artificial Intelligence Strategy (2025–2030) which outlines a five-year roadmap to position Kenya as Sub-Saharan Africa’s leading artificial intelligence hub. By embedding frontier AI in key priority sectors, the government is modernizing public infrastructure and streamlining administration and enabling inclusive digital growth in the wake of critical developmental challenges.

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