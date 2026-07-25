Anzauni clan to crown Augustus Muli as their first chief

The Anzauni, one of the largest clans in the Akamba community, is set to crown Dr. Augustus Kyalo Muli as their first official chief 60 years after independence in a ceremony expected to attract over 10,000 clan members.

Dr. Muli was nominated as the first Clan Chief on July 25, 2026, in Machakos. He will be coronated on October 3, 2026, in Kitui Town.

His official title will be His Royal Highness Chief Kyalo Muli the 1st.

The ceremony will be presided over by Anzauni Clan elders and the Chairman of the Akamba Governing Council of Elders.

The Anzauni clan has an estimated population of over 400,000 members spread across Kitui, Machakos, Makueni, Taita Taveta, Kilifi, Kwale, Mombasa, and parts of Tanzania.

Restoring cultural leadership

According to elders, the installation marks a historic moment for the Kamba community as it seeks to formalize traditional leadership structures.

“For 60 years since independence, the Anzauni clan has operated without a recognized chief. This coronation restores our cultural identity and gives us a voice in national matters,” a council elder said.

Organizers say the October 3 event will be one of the largest cultural gatherings in Ukambani this year, with delegates expected from across the country and the diaspora.

With his new capacity, His Royal Highness Chief Kyalo Muli the 1st will lead the Anzauni Clan under the patronage of the Akamba Clan Governing Council. Community leaders say the position is expected to influence socio-political, economic and cultural affairs in Ukambani.

Who is Chief Kyalo Muli the 1st?

Chief Muli is the Party Leader of the National Liberal Party (NLP) and a Dubai-based businessman. He was previously installed as a Kamba community elder in Kalundu, Kitui, in February 2023, an event attended by leaders including former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko and former East Africa Community Cabinet Secretary Peninah Malonza.

He is also listed among Ukambani’s top 10 political power brokers ahead of the 2027 elections.

As Patron of the Anzauni Clan, Chief Muli has presided over community consultative forums, youth training initiatives, and inter-clan development dialogues over the past year.

Through his Kyalo Kya Maendeleo Foundation, he has supported education bursaries and water projects in Kitui Central. He has also been vocal on regional unity, proposing a “Ukambani Unity Pact 2027” to address issues of water, roads, jobs and markets.

Significance for Ukambani

Political observers note that the formalization of clan leadership comes at a time when Ukambani politics is undergoing generational change.

“People are looking for leaders who combine vision with grassroots touch. Chief Muli represents that new model grounded in culture but progressive in politics,” a Kitui-based analyst said.