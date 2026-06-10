Kenya, Finland sign pacts on education, climate and digital innovation

Kenya and Finland have signed three memoranda of understanding in education, climate action and digital innovation.

The MoU on education will expand collaboration in technical and vocational training teacher development, competency-based learning and educational innovation.

On technology, the agreement deepens cooperation in digitisation of public services, innovation ecosystems, and digital transformation, among others.

The last agreement will strengthen cooperation in climate change resilience, environmental sustainability and green growth, among others.

President William Ruto witnessed the signing ceremony with President Alexander Stubb of Finland at the Presidential Palace in Helsinki on Wednesday.

“These agreements reflect the growing depth and practical orientation of relations between Kenya and Finland,” he said.

Ealier, the President and the First Lady Mama Rachel Ruto were received by President Stubb and First Lady Suzanne Innes-Stubb at the start of their two-day State Visit.

President Stubb, who paid a historic first visit by a Finnish President to Kenya in May 2025, hailed the growing economic ties between the two countries.

“I see great potential in partnering with Kenya, the gateway to East Africa. I look forward to further strengthening the partnership between Finland and Kenya,” he said in his welcoming remarks.

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, Cabinet Secretaries William Kabogo (ICT) and Deborah Barasa (Environment) signed the agreements on behalf of the Government of Kenya.

President Ruto thanked his Finnish counterpart for agreeing to fast-track the implementation of the Kenya-European Union Economic Partnership Agreement to unlock more opportunities for the two nations.

On global issues, both leaders agreed to continue pressing for urgent reforms of the United Nations Security Council to include representation from Africa.

“I thank Finland for the principled support of UN Security Council reform. We reiterate the need for a more representative and equitable Security Council, including fair representation for Africa in both permanent and non-permanent categories of membership,” President Ruto pointed out.

President Stubb commended Kenya for championing the voice of Africa at the global level by advocating inclusivity and fairness at organs where important decisions are made.

“Kenya is a strong voice for Africa in the effort to reform and strengthen multilateral systems, and I look forward to continuing this cooperation,” he said.

Later, while addressing a UN High-Level Public Dialogue, ‘The Promise of Peace’ in Helsinki, the two leaders expressed their support for reform of the architecture of the Security Council.

“We want Africa to participate in the writing the rules of the new world order. We don’t want to participate in this new dispensation from a point of weakness,” President Ruto explained.

On his part, President Stubb called on the person who will be elected to replace UN Secretary-General António Guterres to revive the spirit of multilaterallism that led to the formation of the United Nations in 1945.

“We need a new San Francisco moment, and we need the Global South to be at the centre of it,” he said.

In other engagements, President Ruto was hosted for a luncheon by Mayor of Helsinki Daniel Sazonov and his spouse Anita Westerholm at the Helsinki City Hall.

At the Hietaniemi Cemetery, he laid a wreath at the Cross of the Heroes, and at the tomb of Marshall Mannerheim Carl Gustaf Mannerheim, honouring their sacrifices and legacied for Finland’s freedom and progress.

At the same time, while fielding questions from reporters at the Presidential Palace, President Ruto assured visitors to Kenya that the country has taken robust steps against the Ebola threat emanating from the Democratic Republic of Congo.

“We have tested over 100,000 visitors so far, and there no single case has been recorded so far,” he said.

He explained that Kenya, with the support of international partners, continues to prepare for any eventuality.