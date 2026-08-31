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Flight disruptions persist at JKIA as aviation workers’ strike enters second day

The Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) has advised passengers to contact their respective airlines and confirm the status of their flights before travelling to the airport.

Prudence Wanza
By Prudence Wanza
2 Min Read
PHOTO | KAA

Flight operations at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) continue to face delays and cancellations as the ongoing industrial action disrupts air traffic control services.

The Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) has advised passengers to contact their respective airlines and confirm the status of their flights before travelling to the airport.

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KAA said it was working with airlines and other aviation stakeholders to mitigate the impact of the disruption and ensure the safe, secure and orderly operation of the airport.

“The safety and security of passengers, airport users and the wider aviation community remain our highest priority,” KAA said in a statement.

The authority apologised for the inconvenience caused and urged passengers to exercise patience and cooperate with airport officials and airlines as efforts to manage the disruption continue.

The aviation workers’ industrial action began on Sunday, August 30, and has led to flight delays and cancellations at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

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The Kenya Aviation Workers Union (KAWU) confirmed that its members had gone on strike after airports across the country experienced a go-slow, affecting workers at the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA), Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) and other aviation stakeholders.

The workers are demanding improved remuneration and working conditions, implementation of previously agreed employment benefits, and resolution of outstanding labour issues, including collective bargaining agreements, job security and career progression.

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