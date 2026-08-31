Stolen phone exposes Nairobi network dealing in handsets

A stolen mobile phone has led police to a shop in Nairobi suspected of dealing in stolen handsets, exposing a wider criminal network operating in the city.

This is after police officers from Embakasi and Central police stations launched an undercover operation along Munyu Road after receiving information about the stolen device.

The operation led to the arrest of a man suspected of being involved in the illegal trade. When questioned, the suspect told police he had bought the phone from people known to him and had already sold it.

“The suspect admitted that he had purchased the phone from persons known to him and had already sold it on, providing the officers with crucial leads into the network supplying stolen devices,” a statement by the NPS reads.

The search uncovered 12 other mobile phones and six phone batteries, raising suspicions that the premises was being used to receive and sell stolen devices.

Police are now pursuing other suspects identified during the operation as they seek to establish the extent of the network and how stolen handsets move through the trade.

The National Police Service has urged members of the public to report suspicious activities to the nearest police station