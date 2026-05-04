Oburu rallies ODM to close ranks, end internal infighting

Orange Democratic Movement leader Oburu Oginga has called for an end to internal disputes within the party, warning that ongoing conflicts risk deepening divisions and weakening the party ahead of next year’s General Election.

Addressing party officials during a leaders’ retreat in Mombasa on Monday, Oginga urged members of the National Executive Committee, the Council of Governors, Members of Parliament, trustees, and grassroots leaders to prioritise unity and discipline, aiming to prevent fractures that may be difficult to repair in the long term.

“We are one family with a party to protect…We must put an end to internal conflicts, as they do not serve our interests but instead create divisions that may become difficult to repair,” he said.

Oginga described party cohesion as a strategic necessity, especially as political alignments begin to take shape ahead of the election cycle.

“Let us liaise, engage, build relationships, and mend bridges so that, in the end, we emerge united,” he said.

Oburu further committed to overseeing a transparent, free, and credible party primary process, free from flawed nominations, noting that unfair outcomes often drive dissatisfied members to defect or disengage.

“Every contestant must be given a fair and equal opportunity to compete for any position. The only way we can prevent division and the loss of our members is by collectively ensuring that our primaries are conducted in a transparent manner,” he said.

At the same time, Oginga underscored the need for structural clarity within the party, insisting that ODM must operate under a single command centre. He stated that multiple and conflicting voices weaken the party’s public position and undermine its ability to present a coherent political agenda.

In acknowledging the leadership transition following the death of former party leader Raila Odinga, Oginga admitted the challenge of stepping into the significant role left behind by the former Prime Minister. He nonetheless committed to providing steady leadership and maintaining the party’s direction.

“The journey to Canaan continues, and just as the Israelites pressed on after the passing of Moses, we too must not stop. We are not there yet, and we must keep moving forward,” he said.

“While I may never fully fill Raila Odinga’s shoes, I humbly accept this responsibility and commit myself to walking the talk, ensuring that the mantle entrusted to me guides us as we remain steadfast and continue steering this party in the right direction,” Oburu explained.

Oginga also urged leaders to focus on grassroots service delivery rather than early campaigning, arguing that sustained engagement with voters would strengthen public trust and improve the party’s electoral prospects.

He called for continued voter registration efforts, particularly in ODM’s traditional strongholds where turnout remains below expectations, and emphasised the importance of consultative decision-making ahead of any political endorsements.