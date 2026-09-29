Four convicted over murder of former MP George Muchai

Four people have been convicted of murdering former Kabete MP George Muchai, his two bodyguards and a driver in Nairobi in 2015.

Milimani High Court Justice Kanyi Kimondo convicted Erick Munyera Isabwa, Raphael Kimani Gacii, Mustafa Kimani Anyonyi and Stephen Asitiva Lipapo on four counts of murder after finding that the prosecution had proved its case beyond reasonable doubt.

The four are already serving death sentences at Kamiti Maximum Prison for robbery with violence.

The court heard that Muchai, his bodyguards PC Samuel Kimathi Kailikia and PC Samuel Lekakeny Matanta, and driver PC Stephen Ituu Wambugu were killed in the early hours of February 7, 2015, along Kenyatta Avenue in Nairobi.

The prosecution called 37 witnesses, including newspaper vendor Ronald Nyangaresi, who told the court that Muchai, a regular customer for 10 years, stopped to buy newspapers at about 3:40am.

As Nyangaresi prepared to hand over the newspapers, another saloon car blocked Muchai’s vehicle before a masked man carrying a G3 rifle emerged from the co-driver’s side and opened fire.

Muchai’s wife, Susan Nyawira Muchai, and her sister, Judy Wanjiku Ngige, testified that they were travelling in a vehicle ahead of Muchai’s car after leaving Galileo Lounge in Westlands.

They stopped after noticing that his vehicle had stopped and hearing gunshots, only to find the four occupants shot and the vehicle’s windows shattered.

The court also heard that a Nissan Sunny, registration KBF 796A, was carjacked along Waiyaki Way at about 10pm on February 6, 2015.

Its owner, Michael Ngatia Gituto, testified that the vehicle was later used to block Muchai’s car.

Gladys Waithera and her sister Irene Wambui told the court they were also carjacked, blindfolded and forced into the boot of their vehicle.

They heard four or five gunshots after the vehicle stopped before they were abandoned at Kamandura near Tigoni.

Ballistics examiner and a CCTV analyst also testified in the case and produced CCTV footage containing 35 number plates captured near Kenyatta Avenue.

Four autopsy reports produced by government pathologist Dr Johansen Oduor showed that the victims died from gunshot wounds caused by a high-velocity firearm fired at close range.

The court found that the four accused persons acted with a common purpose in committing the murders.

Justice Kimondo has ordered that their previous records be obtained and directed the Probation Department to prepare pre-sentence reports and Victim Impact Statements.

The court will hear the sentencing submissions on December 16, 2026.