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Kindiki outlines tougher measures to curb illicit alcohol

The Deputy President has ordered fresh inspection of alcohol manufacturers as govt intensifies crackdown.

Prudence Wanza
By Prudence Wanza
2 Min Read

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has directed security and regulatory agencies to re-inspect alcohol manufacturing premises across the country as the Government intensifies the fight against illicit alcohol and drug abuse.

Kindiki said the inspections will ensure compliance with applicable standards and regulations, as part of efforts to disrupt illegal alcohol production and supply chains.

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He directed Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen to convene, within 14 days, a forum with the relevant Council of Governors committee to address licensing and control of alcohol trade and consumption, as well as the framework for establishing and operating rehabilitation centres.

Kindiki spoke after meeting Murkomen, Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja and heads of regulatory and enforcement agencies, who briefed him on measures taken so far to curb illicit alcohol.

He noted intelligence-led multi-agency operations have helped dismantle cartels and shut down unlicensed manufacturing establishments over the past year.

The Deputy President attributed the progress to measures including the monthly stipend for village elders and the establishment of the National Government Administration Unit (NGAPU), which he said have strengthened enforcement efforts.

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He stated that the Government will provide additional resources and equipment to security and regulatory agencies to strengthen enforcement.

Additionally, the National and County Governments will establish and operate at least one public rehabilitation centre in each county within the next year, at an estimated cost of Ksh60 million per facility.

He also announced plans for a Special Intergovernmental Budget and Economic Council (IBEC) meeting next month to discuss the economic impact of alcohol and drug abuse and addiction.

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