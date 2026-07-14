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Government urges women to form groups, tap enterprise fund for growth

CS Hanna Cheptumo says affordable credit can help women expand businesses, create jobs and improve household incomes.

Christine Muchira
By Christine Muchira
3 Min Read

Government has called on women to organise themselves into groups, borrow from the Women Enterprise Fund, invest in productive enterprises, expand their businesses, create employment and improve the economic well-being of their families.

Speaking during the launch of the National Government Affirmative Action Fund (NGAAF) projects in Baringo County, Cabinet Secretary for Gender, Culture, the Arts and Heritage Hanna Cheptumo urged women to take full advantage of the Government’s economic empowerment programmes by accessing affordable credit to transform their livelihoods.

“Women must take full advantage of the Government’s economic empowerment programmes by organizing themselves into groups, accessing affordable credit, investing in productive enterprises, expanding their businesses and creating employment for their communities,” said CS Cheptumo.

Cheptumo noted that although the Government has continued to strengthen programmes aimed at empowering women economically, the uptake of the Women Enterprise Fund in Baringo County remains low.

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She revealed that during the 2025/2026 Financial Year, Baringo County received Ksh.14.15 million through the Women Enterprise Fund, benefiting 41 women groups with a total membership of 468 women.

“During the 2025/2026 Financial Year, Baringo County through the Women Enterprise Fund which under Ministry of Gender, Culture and Children Services received only Ksh. 14.15 million, benefiting 41 women groups with a total membership of 468 women. Of this amount, Baringo South received Ksh. 2.7 million, Baringo North Ksh. 3.85 million, Eldama Ravine Ksh. 3.1 million, Baringo Central Ksh. 1.95 million, Mogotio Ksh. 1.3 million and Tiaty Ksh. 1.25 million. This level of uptake remains far too low,” She said.

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The CS noted that the government has strengthened economic empowerment programmes and implementing key development projects in Baringo South to support long-term growth highlihting the the construction of 267 affordable housing units in Marigat, with additional phases planned for Marigat and Mochongoi; the development of modern markets in Marigat, Kabel and Koriema to support traders and small businesses; and investment in student accommodation at Marigat KMTC, Mochongoi TVC and Chemeron Training Centre to expand access to quality education.

She further announced that the 2026/2027 Women Enterprise Fund disbursement will be officially launched in Kabartonjo this August, creating greater opportunities for eligible women groups.

 

 

 

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ByChristine Muchira
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Christine Muchira is a journalist and storyteller with a passion for data-driven reporting and impactful human-interest narratives. I hold a postgraduate degree in International Studies and an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Media Studies both from the University of Nairobi, bringing a strong global perspective to her work while remaining deeply rooted in local community stories.
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