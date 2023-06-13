Four suspected robbers killed in Kilifi shootout, AK47 rifle recovered

Four suspected thugs were on Tuesday night shot dead in Kilifi’s Takaungu area and a stolen police AK47 rifle recovered.

The thugs were to linked to a series of armed robberies in Machakos, Mombasa and Kwale Counties over the past few months.

According to the Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the gang had on July 27, 2021 disarmed a police officer and staged a bank heist at Equity bank in Matuu, Machakos County and made away with an undisclosed amount of money.

“The AK-47 assault rifle serial number KE KP 5527115 that was wrestled from a police officer in the Matuu Equity bank heist was recovered, loaded with only 7rounds of 7.62-x39 caliber Two motorcycles make Boxer KMFS 631T and Haogin KMEF 182P, both red in colour that were used by the suspects as getaway means, were also impounded,” said the DCI

“The thugs terrorized Kenyans in over 10 armed robberies, through brazen attacks some staged during the day, targeting Mpesa shops and other business establishments in Mombasa and Kwale counties.”

The DCI has identified the two suspects as Festus and the other as Tsuma Ndoro and were headed to Kilifi town to commit more robberies before being arrested.