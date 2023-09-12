Gachagua arrives in Colombia for Coffee forum, says reforms on track

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua says the coffee reforms are steadily on track.

Gachagua is in Bogota, Colombia, for the Coffee Producers and Roasters Forum in Medellin City in an effort to promote Kenya’s coffee for better earnings to the farmers.

He said they will engage high-value markets for better prices noting that Kenya has a lot to learn from Colombia, which is a global leader in specialty coffee.

“I have arrived in Bogota, Colombia, with my delegation, which includes farmers, ahead of the Coffee Producers and Roasters Forum in Medellin City in our quest to promote our coffee for better earnings to the farmer. Our farmers must earn what they deserve – more money in their pockets. One of the strategies of doing so is engaging high-value markets for better prices.” He said on X.

He noted that the country produces and exports to high-value markets such as the United States, Germany, and Belgium, which Kenya is also targeting through value addition.

He said they have also signed a number of Memoranda of Understanding with Colombia, which will strengthen the existing bilateral relations.

Gachagua will later represent President William Ruto at the G77 Summit in Havana, Cuba.