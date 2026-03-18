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Gebreselassie, Simbu to grace 2026 SOYA awards in Nairobi next month

Dismas Otuke
By Dismas Otuke
3 Min Read
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Two-time Olympic Haile Gebrselassie of Ethiopia and reigning world marathon champion Alphonce Simbu of Tanzania will be the chief guests at the 22nd Sports Personality of the Year (SOYA) Awards set for April 10 at Uhuru Gardens, Nairobi.

Speaking during the launch of this year’s edition on Wednesday, SOYA founder Paul Tergat said inviting the two stars aligns with a broader vision to expand the awards beyond Kenya.

“Under our 2025–2030 strategy, we see SOYA growing into the East African region and beyond, establishing a platform that reflects the potential and strength of African sport,” said Tergat.

Gebreselassie remains one of the most decorated distance runners in history, with two Olympic gold medals in the 10,000m and four world titles in the same distance. He also made history as the first man to run a sub-2:04 marathon at the 2008 Berlin Marathon before retiring in 2015.

Simbu clinched the world marathon title in Tokyo last year, adding to his bronze medal from Budapest in 2023.

Tergat noted that the event will increasingly reflect a Pan-African identity. “Because African excellence deserves African platforms that can stand on the global stage, we hope to see the SOYA Gala embody this spirit,” he said.

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The launch also marked the signing of a memorandum of understanding between SOYA and Homeboyz Entertainment to establish a SOYA Academy—an initiative aimed at nurturing talent beyond recognition. Tergat described the academy as a shift that goes from the awards to sports development.

“From SOYA Conversations to the Sports Media Lab and Innovation Hub, we are creating a space where the next generation can learn, grow, and find their voice,” he said. “Our goal is not just to celebrate excellence but to build systems that sustain it.”

LR-Homeboyz Entertainment CEO Mike Rabar with SOYA founder Paul Tergat after signing the partnership agreement

Homeboyz Entertainment CEO Mike Rabar said the partnership bridges sport and the creative economy.

“This collaboration brings together sports, media, and entertainment. Sport goes beyond the field and rally tracks. I commend Tergat for thinking beyond a one-day awards ceremony,” said Rabar.

SOYA Awards also received a Sh2 million boost from Sidian Bank, with the lender pledging to enhance athletes’ financial literacy and entrepreneurial capacity. Sidian Bank head of branches, Loice Mwangi, said the bank was keen to nurture sports talent and drive financial inclusion in the sports fraternity.

Olympic champions Beatrice Chebet and Emmanuel Wanyonyi were crowned last year’s SOYA award winners for women and men, respectively.

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