Githurai traders in uproar over allocations at new market

A row has erupted among traders at the Giturai Market in Kiambu County with a section of them accusing County Government of shortchanging them.

This comes a day after the DCC Ruiru met with the traders where the issue of allocation of stalls was discussed.

According to Peris Wambui, the County government wanted to collect a new data instead of using the data they gave them last year.

A segment of the entire market has been planning to demarcate the 1,200 available stalls.

They said that the seven traders representing the traders within the main market had forwarded a list of their favorite vendors to the county government and whom they said are set to benefit with the available stalls.

Speaking after demonstrating outside the newly completed block, the traders vowed to paralyze any bid to deny them a chance to operate at the market.

They said that any visit by a national government or high ranking leader at Githurai market must follow protocol and elected leaders must be informed for better mobilization and provision of security.

Report by Antony Kioko