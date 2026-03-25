Global epicenter of AI development progressively shifting toward Asia: report

The global epicenter of artificial intelligence (AI) development is progressively shifting from Europe and the United States toward Asia, according to a report released Tuesday by the Boao Forum for Asia.

“Capitalizing on their substantial digital populations, diverse application ecosystems and coherent policy frameworks, Asian economies are rapidly evolving from AI followers into frontrunners,” said the report titled “Asian Economic Outlook and Integration Progress Annual Report 2026.”

Among the leading echelon, it noted, China has achieved full-chain industrial maturity and demonstrated robust capabilities in large-scale deployment, while Japan and the Republic of Korea concentrate their efforts on high-end manufacturing and industrial automation. Singapore, serving as a model of application-driven advancement, plays a pivotal role in governance innovation and functions as a platform hub.

The fundamental drivers underpinning Asia’s “intelligent ascent” are multifaceted, including essential institutional support at the national level, a powerful feedback loop of “application scale, data generation and iterative refinement” that accelerated industrialization, as well as deep integration with core industries, according to the report.

By exporting technological solutions and practical implementation experience abroad, Asian economies are progressively evolving from passive rule-takers into proactive rule participants and path providers, the report added.

Furthermore, by capitalizing on the region’s complementary capability endowments, its wealth of digital application scenarios, and systematic progress in joint research and policy coordination, Asia is uniquely positioned to pioneer the establishment of a “multi-node, interconnected and collaborative” regional AI innovation network, according to the report.

“Such a network would significantly amplify the region’s collective influence across the global AI value chain, innovation ecosystem, and international governance discourse,” said the report.