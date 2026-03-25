Crime: Four charged over murder as suspect ferrying illegal ethanol nabbed in Kiambu

Four suspects linked to a series of robbery with violence and murder incidents in Kuria West Sub-County have been formally charged in court following their arrest earlier this month.

The suspects—Lekishon Simion Nawapa, Marwa Samuel Nyamohanga, Melchizedek Marwa Chacha, and Julius Mwita Juma alias Kehogo—were arrested on 5th March 2026 and presented before the Senior Principal Magistrate’s Court on March 9, 2026 under Miscellaneous Application No. E023/2026, where custodial orders were granted pending completion of investigations.

On 23 March 2026, they four were arraigned for plea taking and were subsequently charged under three separate case files where they faced seven counts of robbery with violence and two counts of attempted murder.

The prosecution opposed their release on bail, citing ongoing inquiries into other unresolved cases of a similar nature in which the suspects are believed to be involved.

The matter is scheduled for mention on March 31, 2026 for bail hearing and pre-trial conference.

Elsewhere, DCI detectives have arrested one suspect and recovered suspected methanol during an intelligence-led operation along the Nairobi–Thika Highway.

The operation, conducted Gwa Kairu area near Spur Mall, led to the interception of a grey Toyota Fortuner whose driver, identified as Thomas Ochieng Wamura was arrested at the scene.

A search of the vehicle uncovered multiple containers suspected to contain methanol, concealed within the vehicle.

Two mobile phones were also seized as exhibits. The suspect is in custody at Muthaiga Police Station pending completion of investigations and arraignment. The vehicle and recovered substances have been secured at DCI Headquarters for forensic analysis.