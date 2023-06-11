Golf: Konzolo victorious at fifth leg of NCBA series in Kakamega

Cendric Konzolo playing off handicap 5, emerged as the overall winner of the fifth leg of NCBA Golf series held at Kakamega Sports Club.

Konzolo defied the rainy weather to amass 78 gross.

In the ladies’ category, Lydia Okech, playing off handicap 20, won the category with 91 gross while Dr Beatrice Shikuku, playing off handicap 22, finished second with 94 gross.

The Nett categories also saw outstanding performances as handicap 16 golfer Jack Songwa emerged as the top performer in the men’s category, scoring an impressive 70 nett points, while Maureen Mundia, playing off handicap 37 excelled in the ladies’ category, matching Songwa’s score of 70 nett points.

At the same time, the Longest Drive Challenge was won by Cedrick Konzolo. Sharon Moraa from Kisii Sports Club was the winner in the ladies’ category.

Speaking during the event, Charles Omondi, NCBA Group Ag. Director Retail Banking: “We are thrilled to witness such incredible talent and enthusiasm displayed by the participants at the 2023 NCBA Golf Series qualifier in Kakamega. This event not only showcases the remarkable golfing skills of the players but also strengthens the bond between NCBA Bank and the golfing community. We are proud to be a part of this journey and remain committed to promoting sports and fostering community development’’, He said.

The sixth leg of the series is scheduled 17th June 2023 at Nairobi’s Vetlab Golf Club.