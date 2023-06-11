Kenya and Djibouti root for a peaceful Africa as the two countries affirm their common goal of promoting stability in the continent.

According to President William Ruto who is in Djibouti for a state visit, a more peaceful Africa stands to make remarkable progress in the much-desired transformation in the continent.

In their deliberations with President Ismail Omar Guelleh at Palais Presidentiel in Djibouti, President Ruto noted that strengthening existing ties with Djibouti will improve trade and investment between the two countries besides securing enduring stability in the region particularly the Horn of Africa.

“On the regional front, we affirmed our common goal of promoting peace and stability in the Horn of Africa region.” He said.

President Ruto said the strengthening of ties between Kenya and Djibouti will also inspire stability in the region.

“Making the region especially the Horn of Africa stable is our foremost assignment,” he explained.

President Guelleh noted that with peace, countries can make strides and attain the anticipated transformation in Africa.

“We can only develop our world when we are secure,” insisted the Djibouti President.

“As troop contributing countries to the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) we agreed that the upcoming IGAD Summit should address the Somalia transition plan while safeguarding the gains made by AMISOM/ATMIS.” Read the statement.

They noted that the drawdown of ATMIS should align with the capacity of the Federal Government of Somalia’s security forces to assume control of the liberated areas.

Similarly, the two presidents agreed to work with South Sudan President Salva Kiir, as members of the IGAD High Level Delegation on the ongoing political situation in Sudan, to develop a concrete proposal to help bring an end to the conflict ahead of the 14th ordinary session of the IGAD Assembly of Heads of State and Government that will take place on Monday.

“We have underscored the need for continuing consultations to build partnerships at multilateral level and ensure that the agenda of the Horn of Africa is given priority.” Said President Ruto.

The need to reform the United Nations and other multilateral organisations to make them more representative, accountable, effective and responsive to geopolitical realities was also stressed in the deliberations.