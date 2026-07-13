Gor Mahia raids Police camp for double signing as Ochieng shifts sides

Gor Mahia have completed the signings of full-back Daniel Sakari and winger David Okoth from Kenya Police FC, while vice-captain Geoffrey “Simiti” Ochieng has completed a switch in the opposite direction to join the Law Enforcers.

Sakari, a Harambee Stars international, joins K’Ogalo on a two-year deal after leaving Kenya Police as a free agent, fending off reported interest from Tanzania’s Azam FC and clubs in Morocco.

The 27-year-old, comfortable at right-back, left-back or wing-back, has been capped in AFCON and World Cup qualifiers and is expected to strengthen Gor Mahia’s defence for both the domestic league and CAF Champions League campaigns.

Okoth follows a similar path out of Kenya Police, joining Gor Mahia on a two-year contract after four years with the Law Enforcers, during which he won the FKF Premier League title and the Mozzart Bet Cup.

The pacy wide man previously featured for Kakamega Homeboyz and Nzoia Sugar before establishing himself at Kenya Police.

Going the other way is Ochieng, nicknamed “Simiti” by Gor Mahia fans for his physicality, who is set to swap Green Army colours for Kenya Police.

The vice-captain has been a fixture in K’Ogalo’s backline in recent seasons, including continental outings against the likes of Al Ahly.

The double arrival adds to a busy off-season for Gor Mahia, who have also brought in goalkeepers Michael Onyango and Humphrey Katasi, forward Hansel Ochieng, midfielder Enock Machaka and striker Paul Okoth as the club overhauls its squad following its league triumph and ahead of a fresh CAF Champions League push.