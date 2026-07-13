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11 Al-Shabaab terrorists killed, seven injured near Kenyan border

Muraya Kamunde
By Muraya Kamunde
1 Min Read

Eleven Al-Shabaab terrorists have been killed and seven others left with serious injuries following a ground assault near the Kenya-Somalia border.

The intelligence led operation carried by the Special Operations Group (SOG) Sunday morning targeted makeshift camp where the terrorists were preparing to carry out a terror attack in one of the border villages in Mandera County.

A police report said the ground assault with aerial support was launched on the terrorists numbering about 30 fighters.

During the early morning assault 3 PKM guns and about 409 ammunitions were recovered as the terrorists were retreated into Somalia.

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