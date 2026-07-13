Four arrested as police seize 3,860 litres of illicit brew in Kahawa West

Police have seized 3,860 litres of illicit brew and arrested four suspects following an intelligence-led operation conducted in Soweto area, Kahawa West.

The operation, carried out by officers from Kahawa West Police Station on July 12, 2026, led to the dismantling of an illegal brewing den.

A total of 3,800 litres of Kangara and 60 litres of Chang’aa were recovered during the raid. Officers also confiscated equipment used in the production of the illicit alcohol.

The four suspects were taken into custody and are awaiting arraignment in court.

The National Police Service (NPS) says it remains committed to dismantling criminal networks involved in the manufacture and distribution of illicit brews and narcotic drugs. The Service has also appealed to members of the public to continue working closely with police by providing information that will help curb the illegal trade.

“Reports of any suspicious activity should be made at the nearest police station or through the toll-free numbers 999 and 911, via FichuaKwaDCI on 0800 722 203, or by WhatsApp on 0709 570 000 to report anonymously,” says NPS.