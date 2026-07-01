Government finalizes deal to operationalize Isiolo Export Abattoir

The government has moved a step closer to operationalizing the Isiolo Export Abattoir.

The state-of-the-art facility, which has attracted nearly KSh 1 billion in public investment, is now ready for operation and is expected to transform the livestock sector across northern Kenya.

Agriculture Principal Secretary Dr. Kipronoh Ronoh Paul and Isiolo County Governor Dr. Guyo Ibrahim Abdi on Wednesday held a high-level meeting with the aim of commissioning the project with significant changes to meet the required export guidelines.

The meeting brought together county officials, livestock experts, and national leaders, including Presidential Advisor Dr. Augustine Cheruiyot and Ali Mohammed, who advises on climate change; their presence underscored the project’s national significance in positioning Isiolo as a hub for livestock trade and meat exports.

With operationalization now being finalized, the abattoir is set to deliver a major boost to the region’s economy while strengthening Kenya’s footprint in the global meat export market. It aims to open new export markets, create jobs, and improve livelihoods for pastoralist communities.