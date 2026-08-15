Govt assures Kenyans of peaceful elections, urges leaders to be responsible

The Ministry of Interior and National Administration has assured citizens that the elections will be peaceful and that Kenyans will freely choose their leaders without coercion or intimidation.

Speaking during an education support event in Kajiado Central, the Principal Secretary for Internal Security and National Administration, Dr. Raymond Omollo, encouraged young people to rise above ethnic, religious and regional identities and regard themselves first as Kenyans.

“You may come from Kajiado, but you are Kenyans. When you go to school, do not see yourself only as Maasai, Kikuyu, Luo or Muslim. See yourself as a Kenyan and pursue the greater ideal of building the Republic we all aspire to,” he said.

He called on Kenyans to participate in the national conversation about the country’s future beyond 2032 by sharing their aspirations in education, healthcare, infrastructure and other areas of development.

Every community, he said, must feel included in national progress and in efforts to improve citizens’ livelihoods.

The Principal Secretary described education as the country’s greatest equaliser, saying it gives children an opportunity to succeed regardless of their families’ social or economic circumstances.

He said the Government had prioritised education through an allocation of more than Ksh 780 billion in the current budget, the recruitment of more than 100,000 teachers and the construction of approximately 28,000 classrooms across the country.

He also highlighted ongoing efforts to improve the higher-education funding system so that students admitted to universities and other institutions can pursue their chosen courses irrespective of their families’ ability to pay.

Proposed legislation currently before Parliament is expected to strengthen access to university and tertiary education. In Kajiado County, approximately 90% of learners successfully transitioned to junior or senior school.

The Government is working with education officials, chiefs, assistant chiefs, village elders, teachers and parents to achieve a 100% transition rate and ensure that no child is excluded from education.

Dr. Omollo further said the Ministry had operationalised additional administrative units to bring government services closer to citizens.

He welcomed the removal of additional vetting requirements that had previously made it difficult for residents of border counties, including Kajiado, to obtain national identity cards.

Eligible residents were encouraged to visit the offices of chiefs, assistant chiefs and registration officials to obtain identity documents and register as voters.

Accurate registration and population records are also essential for planning and allocating development resources fairly across the country.

On healthcare, the Principal Secretary said about 65% of Kajiado residents had registered with the Social Health Authority.

He urged those yet to enrol to do so to improve access to doctors, medicines and adequately equipped health facilities.

He commended the organisers, parents, teachers and local leaders for supporting the education initiative and pledged continued Government support to ensure that children in Kajiado Central receive the same educational opportunities as learners elsewhere in the country.

“Our objective is to build a cohesive and inclusive society in which every Kenyan has access to education, healthcare, infrastructure and government services, regardless of where they come from,” he said.