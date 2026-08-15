Mt. Kenya East elders back President Ruto-Kindiki 2027 ticket

A section of council of elders from Mt. Kenya East have backed President William Ruto and his Deputy Kithure Kindiki’s re-election bid and called for unity across Mt. Kenya region ahead of the next election.

The development comes after the leaders from Embu, Meru and Tharaka Nithi Counties held a meeting Saturday morning resolved to support a President Ruto and Kindiki’s ticket in 2027.

While calling for the regions unity, the elders said they will pursue a framework through which the people of Mt. Kenya East and Mt. Kenya West will speak to one another with one voice on matters of mutual interest, while respecting the diversity, traditions and institutions of each community.

“We respectfully call upon our brothers and sisters in Mt. Kenya West, including those living in the diaspora, to recognize the historic moment before us and to extend to Deputy President Kithure Kindiki the same spirit of solidarity, loyalty and brotherhood that Mt. Kenya East has historically extended to leaders from Mount Kenya West,” they said.

They expressed their confidence in DP Kindiki in serving Kenya in the nation’s second-highest office.

The leaders also endorsed DP Kindiki as the communities spokesperson saying is the only one authorized to speak for and on behalf of the region.

“Any individual, leader or community seeking to engage the people of Mt. Kenya on any matter, including politics, shall do so through Deputy President Kithure Kindiki, as the duly recognized national leader through whom the people of Mt. Kenya East shall engage on matters affecting the political and development future of the Mountain,” the said.