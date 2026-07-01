Wanyama breaks silence: The untold story behind his early Harambee Stars exit

Victor Wanyama’s early exit from international football in September 2021 remains one of the most discussed decisions in Kenyan football history, and the Lion of Muthurwa has finally spoken candidly about the painful combination of factors that drove him away from the Harambee Stars jersey before his time.

At the heart of Wanyama’s departure was a devastating knee injury sustained during a pre-season friendly at Wembley in 2017, when damaged knee cartilage sidelined him for more than four months at Tottenham Hotspur. Having returned to action, he aggravated the injury against Chelsea, and from that moment the midfielder was managing constant pain with ice treatment, rest and anti-inflammatory medication for the remainder of his career. “I would say I am lucky to manage my injury for the past six years and finish like this. So, I have no regrets,” Wanyama said candidly after his full retirement from professional football in April 2026.

But the injury alone did not end his international career. By 2021, Wanyama found himself repeatedly overlooked for Harambee Stars selection despite featuring consistently for CF Montreal in Major League Soccer. After being dropped for six consecutive national team matches without explanation, the then 29-year-old announced his international retirement in a dignified statement. “All good things come to an end eventually, and after long consideration, I have made the really difficult decision to retire from international football,” he wrote. “We have shared great moments together, and I am proud to have been your captain and leader.”

The announcement came eight days after coach Jacob Mulee had stripped him of the captaincy and handed the armband to striker Michael Olunga, a move widely interpreted as the final straw. Many observers pointed to a bitter fall-out with the Nick Mwendwa-led Football Kenya Federation as the real catalyst, alleging that administrative dysfunction and lack of player welfare had made representing the country untenable.

Former Harambee Stars midfielder Charles Okwemba acknowledged the complex circumstances. “Wanyama did his best during his time with the national team, and his decision to quit should stand,” Okwemba said, though he admitted his return would have provided leadership and experience the team sorely needed.

Despite stepping away, Wanyama later revealed his true motivation was selfless. “I stepped aside to make room for the younger generation to shine,” he told Flashscore, dismissing suggestions that his exit contributed to Kenya’s failure to qualify for three successive AFCONs. “The current squad is more than capable of securing a spot,” he insisted, calling Michael Olunga an exceptional captain and true leader both on and off the pitch.

Former Harambee Stars striker Elijah Onsika disagreed with those who said Wanyama’s time had passed. “His availability could be a major boost to the team. They need quality and experience if they are to perform well in AFCON 2027. We have not yet got someone to play to his standards since he left,” Onsika argued passionately.

Harambee Stars coach Benni McCarthy shared that sentiment, making a personal attempt to convince Wanyama to reverse his decision ahead of the 2027 AFCON qualifying cycle. His intervention worked briefly, with Wanyama named in a 25-man squad in May 2025 for friendlies against Chad. “Things have changed,” Wanyama acknowledged at the time. “The way the federation manages the players and the national team has already convinced me.” However, he ultimately did not feature, with FKF citing personal commitments.

Now fully retired from the game as of April 2026, Wanyama is channelling his energy into coaching, completing his UEFA A Licence and working with young players at his foundation in Nairobi. “My dream is to coach in Europe,” he said firmly, leaving little doubt that the Lion of Muthurwa intends to leave his footprint on football long after the boots have been hung up.