Government, Kiambu County partner to operationalise Wanini Kireri Magereza Level 4 Hospital

The State Department for Correctional Services is set to partner with the Kiambu County Government as it steps up efforts to operationalize the Wanini Kireri Magereza Level 4 Hospital located at the Prisons Staff Training College in Kiambu County.

In a meeting with Kiambu Governor Kimani Wamatangi, Correctional Services Principal Secretary Dr. Salome Beacco said the collaboration is part of the whole-of-government approach adopted by the department in its efforts to expand access to healthcare services within correctional facilities.

According to Wamatangi, his administration remains ready to assist the department in its quest to operationalize the 150-bed capacity Magereza Level 4 Hospital that is meant to serve prison officers, their families, inmates and the surrounding community.

Among the requests by the department that the County Government has pledged to consider include provision of consultants for specialized services like pediatrics, obstetrics and gynecology as well as provision of clean water supply to the health facility.

The County administration has also promised to consider expanding the Medically Assisted Therapy clinics at Ruiru and Thika GK Prisons into dispensaries.

A technical team from the County administration has already been dispatched to Magereza Level 4 Hospital to assess its needs, including water and sanitation, medical specialties and general infrastructure.

Speaking during the 46th passing-out parade for 3,862 recruits of the Kenya Prisons Service last month, President William Ruto directed the department to partner with the Kiambu County Government and other government agencies to ensure the facility is operationalized as part of efforts aimed at complementing wider healthcare reforms.