Luo elders condemn police brutality, urge Ruto and Raila to talk

The Luo Council of Elders has condemned the alleged excessive use of force by police on Kisumu residents during last week’s Azimio anti-government protests.

Led by Ker Odungi Randa, the elders who Sunday addressed journalists said those who live in Nyalenda and other informal settlements bore the brunt of the violence.

They further called for thorough investigations into the alleged deaths of innocent people during the three days of demos and officers found culpable arrested and prosecuted.

They made the appeal amid reports that scores of residents from the county were nursing gunshot wounds in various hospitals.

Some of the victims who spoke to journalists are hospitalized at the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital (JOOTRH).

The elders at the same time implored President William Ruto to reach out to Opposition leader Raila Odinga for talks to discuss outstanding issues affecting Kenyans including the high cost of living.

Pressure has been mounting on the two leaders to drop their hardline stances and embrace dialogue.

President Ruto has maintained that he was ready to engage the Azimio leader who has called for protests this Wednesday on issues affecting Kenya and not power sharing.

He warned that police will not firmly deal with incidents of lawlessness.

“We must never engage in activities that destroy property, destroy lives, or destroy business in Kenya because if we sabotage our economy, we have no other country to call home,” he said.

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi who accompanied the President to commission the Vihiga Cluster Supply Project at Lunyerere in Sabatia on Saturday, said no one was above the law.

“Nobody is above the law, and impunity must end. When Uhuru Kenyatta was President, hata kwangu, the police came to look for firearms because I was not above the law. We all must respect the law” he said.

The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) has launched a probe into police conduct.

IPOA Chairperson Anne Makori said the investigations will take into account the fundamental rights and freedoms of all the individuals concerned, including members of the Police Service.