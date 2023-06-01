Government moves to address delays in issuance of passports

The government is in the process of reducing the time taken to acquire a Kenyan passport as it moves to unlock the backlog within the immigration department.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Prof. Kithure Kindiki says he has already directed that the 42,000 pending passport applications be processed within 21 days with the eventual reduction to seven days.

“Thereafter, all applications must be processed within 7 days. In emergency situations for applicants seeking medical and educational services, such applications must be considered and processed within 24 hours.” Said Kindiki

This even as he appealed for patience from those seeking services at the Immigration department saying the faulty printing equipment will be fixed within seven days.

60,000 booklets were delivered last Friday and will be used to deal with the backlog of 42,000 passport applications.