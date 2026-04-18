Kindiki: Kenyans we have a plan, oil prices will go down

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has called on Kenyans to remain patient as the government rolls out measures to mitigate the impact of rising global oil prices.

Speaking on Saturday at his residence in Irunduni while addressing residents from Chuka Igambang’ombe, Kindiki attributed the recent surge in fuel costs to external geopolitical tensions rather than domestic policy failures.

He pointed to the ongoing conflict between Iran and Israel as the primary driver of global oil price volatility, dismissing claims that the situation is locally driven.

“The recent escalation of oil prices is a result of the Israel-Iran conflict. Those calling for oil protests should understand that demonstrations will not bring prices down,” Kindiki said.

The Deputy President reassured the public that the government is actively working to prevent the situation from escalating into a broader economic crisis.

“I am confident that the current pressure on oil prices will not destabilise our economy. We ask Kenyans to be patient as we address the issue,” he added.

As part of its intervention measures, the government has already reduced Value Added Tax (VAT) on petroleum products from 13 percent to 8 percent, a move that has lowered pump prices by up to KSh 10 per litre.

Kindiki indicated that additional policy measures are under consideration to further cushion consumers and stabilise prices in the coming weeks.

“We will take more steps to ensure oil prices drop further,” he said.

On the political front, Kindiki urged leaders to embrace tolerance, noting that electoral competition should not breed hostility.

“Competition is not enmity. Once voting is complete, winners will proceed to lead, while others will wait for another opportunity,” he said.

He also dismissed critics of the Kenya Kwanza administration, saying calls against the government were in bad faith.

“We have had many presidents and deputy presidents, but not once have we sustained chants of ‘one term’. Even those who lost did so with our votes in their basket,” he added.