Four nabbed while repacking subsidized fertilizer in Nairobi

Police have arrested four people who were caught repackaging subsidized fertilizer along Nanyuki road in Lungalunga, Nairobi.

According to Regional Police Commander Adamson Bungei, the police acted swiftly after being tipped-off.

During the raid at a godown where the repackaging was taking place, the police also found out that the team was also repackaging relief food in foreign brands.

Bungei says that they seized 1,360 bags of rice and 200 bags of maize that were in the process of being repackaged.

50,000 bags of subsidy fertilizer were also nabbed during the operation.



While speaking to the media, the Regional Commander sounded a warning to all those conducting such illegal activities.

According to Bungei, the DCI officers together with police from the jurisdiction will investigate on the matter to unravel the whole syndicate.

The four suspects will be arraigned in court once the investigations are finalized.