Government strengthens coordination on Ebola response

The Government has reaffirmed its commitment to a coordinated, whole-of-government approach to containing Bundibugyo Virus Disease (BVD)- Ebola, with emphasis on institutional preparedness, responsible communication and public awareness.

Speaking Wednesday morning at a high-level inter-governmental briefing Principal Secretary for Medical Services Dr Ouma Oluga underscored the importance of inter-agency collaboration, adherence to official public health guidance and sustained public awareness in strengthening preparedness and protecting public health.

The meeting brought together Principal Secretaries from Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) and Chief Executive Officers of health semi-autonomous government agencies to align efforts in support of the national response.

It reaffirmed government’s resolve to maintain a unified, coordinated and evidence-based approach to the response, with all relevant institutions contributing to national preparedness efforts.