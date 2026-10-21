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Government strengthens coordination on Ebola response

Christine Muchira
By Christine Muchira
1 Min Read
Medical Services Principal Secretary Ouma Oluga
The Government has reaffirmed its commitment to a coordinated, whole-of-government approach to containing Bundibugyo Virus Disease (BVD)- Ebola, with emphasis on institutional preparedness, responsible communication and public awareness.
Speaking Wednesday morning at a high-level inter-governmental briefing Principal Secretary for Medical Services Dr Ouma Oluga underscored the importance of inter-agency collaboration, adherence to official public health guidance and sustained public awareness in strengthening preparedness and protecting public health.
The meeting brought together Principal Secretaries from Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) and Chief Executive Officers of health semi-autonomous government agencies to align efforts in support of the national response.
It reaffirmed government’s resolve to maintain a unified, coordinated and evidence-based approach to the response, with all relevant institutions contributing to national preparedness efforts.
Also present was Director General for Health Dr Patrick Amoth.
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ByChristine Muchira
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Christine Muchira is a journalist and storyteller with a passion for data-driven reporting and impactful human-interest narratives. I hold a postgraduate degree in International Studies and an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Media Studies both from the University of Nairobi, bringing a strong global perspective to her work while remaining deeply rooted in local community stories.
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