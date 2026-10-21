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Suspect in viral Parklands robbery arrested

Muraya Kamunde
By Muraya Kamunde
1 Min Read

Detectives have arrested a suspect captured in a viral video alongside his accomplices violently attacking a member of the public and robbing him of his valuables before fleeing the scene in Parklands, Nairobi.

The suspect, Obed Makori, was apprehended by officers from Gigiri along the Northern Bypass, after detectives closed in on intelligence linking him to the violent robbery.

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During the incident, the suspect dropped a firearm, which was recovered by police and secured as exhibit.

After the incident, the suspect remained at large, evading arrest until the latest operation brought his run to an end.

The suspect is in custody undergoing processing pending arraignment, as detectives pursue additional leads to trail and apprehend his accomplices who remain at large.

The DCI said that it remains committed to pursuing violent offenders, disrupting criminal networks and ensuring that those responsible for attacks on innocent members of the public are brought to justice.

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