The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has secured a major breakthrough in extradition proceedings after the Milimani Law Courts ruled that the legal requirements for the extradition of Brian Kiprop Kiplagat to the United Kingdom had been met.

In a ruling delivered on Friday, Principal Magistrate Carolyne Mugo found that the requirements for extradition had been satisfied under the Extradition (Commonwealth Countries) Act, Cap. 77.

The court consequently ordered that Kiplagat be committed to custody pending his surrender to the United Kingdom after 15 days, within which he has the right to appeal the decision.

The court further directed that the warrant of arrest issued by the Westminster Magistrates’ Court be endorsed and ordered the investigating officer to prepare an inventory of items to be surrendered as part of the extradition process.

It also issued directions concerning the status of Kiplagat’s identification documents and ensured that he would have access to medical treatment while in custody.

Kiplagat is wanted by UK authorities to answer charges of murder, manslaughter, perverting the course of justice and fraud by false representation in connection with the death of his girlfriend, Kenyan national Marianne Kilonzi.

The allegations of perverting the course of justice relate to claims that Kiplagat placed laundry beads on Kilonzi and removed her mobile phone from her residence.

The fraud charges concern alleged unauthorised transfers of money from Kilonzi’s bank accounts into accounts held by Kiplagat, as well as the alleged unlawful use of her credit card.

According to the extradition documents, Kiplagat and Kilonzi began a relationship in January 2024 after meeting on WhatsApp. By September that year, Kiplagat had reportedly moved into kilonzi’s residence.

The extradition proceedings were instituted to facilitate his surrender to the requesting country to face the charges before the appropriate courts.

The prosecution team was led by Senior Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions (SADPP) Duncan Ondimu, alongside Principal Prosecution Counsel (PPC) Brenda Nandwa.