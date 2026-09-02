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Government to commission 21 industrial parks by March 2027

Eight parks will be commissioned by December this year, with another 13 expected to be operational by March next year.

Prudence Wanza
By Prudence Wanza
2 Min Read

The government plans to commission 21 County Aggregation and Industrial Parks (CAIPs) by March 2027 following a meeting convened by Deputy President Kithure Kindiki to resolve bottlenecks that had delayed their completion and operationalisation.

Eight parks will be commissioned by December this year, with another 13 expected to be operational by March next year.

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The Meru County Aggregation and Industrial Park will be the first to be commissioned by President William Ruto this month, followed by parks in Embu, Kirinyaga, Garissa, Wajir, Migori, Kisii and Busia by December.

The government plans to use the facilities to promote manufacturing and value addition at the grassroots, with each park initially focusing on a specific product based on the economic potential of the respective county.

Meru and Embu will focus on macadamia value addition, while Kirinyaga will process tomatoes into paste.

Wajir will focus on leather and camel milk, Kisii on avocado oil, Busia on cassava starch, Garissa on sunflower oil and Migori on fish feed.

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The parks are part of the government’s efforts to create employment and income opportunities while increasing earnings for farmers and livestock keepers by providing markets for agricultural and livestock products.

Kindiki said government measures to reduce the cost of certified seed, fertiliser and sexed semen are expected to increase the production of crops, milk, meat and other products that will supply the industrial parks with raw materials.

On disaster preparedness, the Deputy President urged Kenyans to work with security and disaster management officers and follow safety directives as the country prepares for El Niño rains.

He called on county governments to strengthen local preparedness, including unclogging drainage systems and ensuring critical safety information reaches residents at the grassroots.

Kindiki assured that the government has put adequate measures in place to cushion Kenyans from the effects of the projected El Niño rains.

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