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Government unveils new platform to trace Kenya’s livestock

Ben Troy Njue
By Ben Troy Njue
1 Min Read
PHOTO | File

Kenya is banking on livestock traceability to widen its access to the international markets following the roll out of the Animal Identification and Traceability System.

Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said the move will unlock the market with a shift towards data driven economy anchored on technology, youth empowerment and strict international standards.

Kenya’s livestock sub-sector contributes 42pc of the agricultural sector output, and 12pc to the national economy while accounting for 30pc of total agricultural products.

Currently, only 4pc of beef production meets export standards, restricting access to premium global markets. To unlock the export market, Kagwe said the livestock sub-sector is undergoing a digital shift that will ensure data availability to strengthen production standards.

Principal Secretary for Livestock Development Jonathan Mueke added that the government is committed to timely support, facilitate and structure career pathways for veterinarians and unlock innovation.

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