Govt assures of a peaceful environment during the campaign period

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has assured Kenyans that the Government will protect their rights to express themselves, assemble, campaign and vote in a safe and peaceful environment.

He said the Ministry will work with other agencies, partners and stakeholders to maintain law and order and foster peace, cohesion and trust between communities.

Murkomen spoke when he joined Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi and other dignitaries for the launch of the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) roadmap to a violence-free general election 2027, dubbed ‘Uchaguzi Bila Noma’.

“Through the National Steering Committee on Peacebuilding and Conflict Management (NSC), NGAOs and security agencies, we are actively collaborating with NCIC to build trust, encourage responsible leadership, promote youth engagement and prevent conflicts to ensure a harmonious society and peaceful 2027 general elections,” the CS said.

Other dignitaries present included NCIC Chairperson Bishop Dr. Kepha Omae, IEBC Chairperson Erastus Ethekon, DIG-APS Gilbert Masengeli and NCIC CEO Dr. Daniel Giti, among others.