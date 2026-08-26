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Dolly Parton dies aged 80 as tributes pour in for country music icon

“By her example, we believed that anything was possible. She never saw a door she couldn’t open." Bryan Seaver,

Claire Wanja
By Claire Wanja
3 Min Read
Dolly Parton, the legendary country music singer, songwriter and philanthropist, has died aged 80.

Country music legend Dolly Parton has died aged 80 in Nashville, Tennessee after a brief battle with cancer, according to a statement from her representatives.

Her death marks the end of a career spanning more than six decades, during which she became one of the most recognisable figures in country music and a celebrated songwriter, actress and philanthropist.

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Her family described her as an inspiration whose life was defined by music, kindness and compassion, while tributes highlighted her warmth, generosity and ability to connect with audiences across generations and political divides.

Parton’s musical legacy includes enduring hits such as Jolene, 9 to 5, Coat of Many Colors and I Will Always Love You. Beyond music, she was widely recognised for her philanthropic work, particularly through her Imagination Library literacy programme, which has provided millions of books to children.

Tributes have came from across the entertainment industry and public life, with fellow musicians and performers remembering her distinctive talent, humour and generosity.

Country music peers including Reba McEntire, Vince Gill and Linda Ronstadt were among those who paid tribute, while other prominent figures praised her influence and humanitarian work.

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US President Donald Trump also paid tribute to Parton, describing her death as a “true loss for millions of people” and saying there had never been anyone like her. He ordered American flags across the United States to be flown at half-staff for one week in her honour.

Trump said the flags would be lowered from 6pm on Tuesday for a week as a presidential tribute to the singer. The move was an unusually prominent honour for a private citizen and underscored the scale of Parton’s cultural influence.

Parton’s influence extended well beyond country music. She built a reputation as a cultural ambassador whose work reached audiences around the world, while her philanthropy earned praise from people across political and social divides.

Her death also comes months after the passing of her husband, Carl Dean, with whom she had been married for 59 years. The couple had maintained a largely private relationship despite Parton’s global fame.

As tributes continue to pour in, Parton leaves behind a vast musical catalogue and a philanthropic legacy that touched millions of lives. For generations of fans, her distinctive voice, songwriting and larger-than-life personality made her a rare figure whose appeal extended far beyond the country music genre.

At Dolly’s request, a small, private service will be held for immediate family.

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