BusinessInternational Business

Chinese envoy calls for cessation of hostilities to ensure food production

CGTN
By CGTN
4 Min Read

A Chinese envoy on Tuesday called for greater efforts to end hostilities and create a secure environment for food production.

Fu Cong, China’s permanent representative to the United Nations, made the remarks at a Security Council open debate on the council’s role in mitigating global and local food crises.

- Advertisement -
kbcplus.co.ke #worldcupikokbc

“Raging conflicts displace people, destroy farmland and disrupt food production, and are an important driver of humanitarian crises and hunger,” said Fu.

“The Security Council bears the primary responsibility for maintaining international peace and security. It should make promoting political solutions to conflicts a priority, actively engage in mediation and good offices, encourage the parties to resolve their differences through dialogue, and work for an early and lasting ceasefire to create the basic conditions for restoring agricultural production,” he said.

International humanitarian law is a fundamental baseline that must be respected, Fu said, stressing that hunger must never be used as a weapon of war.

Parties to conflict should always put the protection of life first, protect agricultural infrastructure, avoid disrupting agricultural activities, and ensure the unimpeded delivery of humanitarian assistance, including food aid, he said.

EABL posts 22pc drop in half-year net profits
Vivo Energy completes full acquisition of TotalEnergies Jordan
Gaming giant Electronic Arts bought in unprecedented $55bn deal
KEBS, EPRA assure Kenyans fuel sold locally meets required standards

In the context of economic globalization, food production and supply are closely linked to the international situation, particularly the global logistics and transportation system. In the face of intensifying geopolitical rivalry and regional conflicts, the international community should ensure the safe and unobstructed operation of land and sea trade routes and the normal flow of essential goods such as food and fertilizer, Fu noted, adding that China welcomes the UN initiative to establish a time-bound mechanism for the Strait of Hormuz and supports a greater role for the United Nations.

At the same time, all parties should further uphold open and transparent market policies, deepen international cooperation on food supply, and promote the rational allocation of food resources globally, he said.

Food security governance is a global issue that requires coordinated action and a collective response from all countries. It cannot be dictated by a handful of countries or interest groups, Fu emphasized.

All parties should firmly support the UN in playing a central role, while the representation and voice of emerging market economies and developing countries in international organizations dealing with food-related issues should be effectively enhanced, he said.

“We should uphold the principles of extensive consultation, joint contribution and shared benefits, promote a more equitable, reasonable, inclusive and effective global food security governance system, and safeguard the common interests of all countries,” Fu added.

As the world’s largest grain producer, China feeds more than 1.4 billion people with less than 9% of the world’s arable land. Through its own efforts, China has achieved basic self-sufficiency in grain supply and absolute security of staple food, Fu said.

“This is not only a great achievement in China’s development, but also a major contribution to safeguarding global food security,” he said, highlighting China’s commitment to strengthening international cooperation, helping improve global food security and contributing to global poverty reduction.

China stands ready to continue upholding the vision of building a community with a shared future for humanity, work with all parties, and make greater contributions to the complete eradication of global hunger and to world peace, security, development and prosperity, Fu stated.

Foreign investment inflows expands labour force by 12,724
African countries eye private capital to accelerate digital connectivity
City Hall conducts review of amended County Alcoholic Drinks Control Licensing Act
Prodigy Finance unveils $30M finance programme for African students
Tullow completes sale of Kenya assets to Gulf Energy Ltd
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Family demands probe into shooting of 23-year-old at Del Monte
Next Article Govt assures of a peaceful environment during the campaign period
- Advertisement -
Latest News
Mombasa City urged to improve transport sector to sustain maritime trade
Business Local Business
Today in History: Remembering Karisa Maitha–The coastal hurricane
County News
Accounting Officers directed to review projects, progammes within two weeks
County News NEWS
IG Kanja: New recruits equipped to deal with all security threats
Local News NEWS

You May also Like

BusinessLocal Business

Competition authority nets Ksh 3B from unfair trade practices

A section of the Nairobi Expressway in Nairobi, Kenya. [Photo/Xinhua]
AfricaInternational News

Sino-Kenyan cooperation bearing fruit

BusinessLocal Business

Kagwe hints at allowing tea farmers to sell directly to buyers

BusinessLocal Business

KNCCI, IFC partner to empower women-led enterprises through SHE GROWS Programme

Show More