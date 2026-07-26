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Govt clarifies BATUK status, says Kenya-UK defence ties remain intact

Prime CS says bilateral defence agreement is undergoing parliamentary scrutiny and reports of BATUK's exit are inaccurate.

Eric Biegon
By Eric Biegon
2 Min Read
Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs Musalia Mudavadi. Photo/Courtesy

The Kenyan Government has reaffirmed its long-standing defence partnership with the United Kingdom, dismissing reports that the British Army Training Unit Kenya (BATUK) has ceased operations or that defence cooperation between the two countries has terminated.

In a statement, the office of Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs, Musalia Mudavadi, said speculation regarding BATUK’s future does not reflect the current state of relations between Nairobi and London.

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“The Government discounts claims suggesting the defence partnership between Kenya and the United Kingdom has been terminated or that the BATUK arrangement has come to an end,” the statement read.

The clarification follows public debate about the future of the Kenya-United Kingdom Defence Cooperation Agreement. According to Mudavadi, the agreement is currently undergoing the prescribed parliamentary process before any final decision is made.

Mudavadi’s office described Kenya and the United Kingdom as long-standing strategic partners whose defence cooperation has fostered professional military training, counter-terrorism efforts, capacity building, and economic opportunities for communities hosting military training activities.

The government stated that the bilateral relationship remains rooted in mutual respect, shared interests, and enduring people-to-people ties.

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It further emphasised that any outstanding issues arising from the defence partnership will continue to be addressed through established diplomatic and institutional channels.

“Kenya remains committed to resolving all outstanding matters through the established diplomatic and institutional channels. We look forward to an amicable conclusion of the parliamentary process and the continued implementation of the bilateral defence cooperation framework for the mutual benefit of both countries,” the statement affirmed.

The Office of the Prime Cabinet Secretary also noted that Kenya and the United Kingdom will continue to collaborate to strengthen defence cooperation, promote regional peace and security, and advance their broader strategic partnership.

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