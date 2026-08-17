Govt reaffirms commitment to strengthening cancer care

The Ministry of Health has reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening cancer prevention, early detection and equitable access to treatment while expanding regional capacity for specialised cancer care.

Speaking at the Nairobi International Cancer Forum, held as part of African Smart Cities and Townships Alliance Week 2026, Principal Secretary for Medical Services Dr. Ouma Oluga said the Social Health Authority’s enhanced cancer-care benefits are strengthening financial protection for Kenyans, while digital health systems are improving screening, referrals, continuity of care and data-driven decision-making.

At the forum, Dr. Oluga welcomed partnerships for the proposed Early Cancer Screening Programme and the development of the Chun Jeong-eun Nyong’o Cancer Centre in Kisumu as a regional centre for cancer care, research, training and innovation.

Present at the event was Kisumu Governor Prof. Anyang’ Nyong’o, alongside representatives from National and County Governments, development partners and healthcare institutions.